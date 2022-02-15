Bob Saget’s Wife Remembers How He ‘Showered’ Her ‘With Love’ in Moving Valentine’s Day Post

Kelly Rizzo is sharing with the fans the ways that late husband Bob Saget made her feel loved: “[He] always showered me with love.”

It is Kelly Rizzo’s first Valentine’s Day without Bob Saget. Just over a month since his death, the 42-year old blogger is remembering how her late husband made each holiday special. In a TikTok repost from 2021, Rizzo looks back on the fun sides of their relationship. The pair is making jumbo lump crab cakes together. In Bob Saget fashion, the comedian adds his own sarcastic flair into the mix.

“Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday, but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you’ve ever seen — see behind me… and always showered me with love… like he did every single day,” Rizzo writes.

With over 5,000 likes on the post, fans are sending their love to Kelly Rizzo. Although it is a hard holiday to celebrate without him, she remains strong looking back at their relationship together.

Bob Saget: Cause of Death

In a statement, Bob Saget’s family says that Saget died due to an accidental head injury. No drugs or alcohol are involved.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep.”

His family hopes that fans remember him for his positive outlook on life.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Some doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Dr. Sanjay Gupta says the severity of Saget’s injuries leave him with inquiries.

“I think what it reveals more than anything else is this was not a simple bump on the head,” he says on CNN. “When you read this autopsy report that may still be the case, but it was a pretty significant blow to the head.”

If new information comes out, we will let you Outsiders know.