Bob Saget’s Funeral: ‘Hardest Day of My Life’ Says ‘Full House’ Co-Star John Stamos

Actor and comedian Bob Saget’s funeral was a somber, star-studded event that provided some difficult if necessary closure for Saget’s family and former co-stars.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” Saget’s Full House costar John Stamos tweeted on Friday. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Saget leaves behind a wife, Kelly Rizzo, an ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, and three daughters with Kramer: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. His family released a statement after he died, acknowledging his legacy and asking for privacy.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” Saget’s family said in the statement, per People. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Bob Saget’s Funeral Took Place in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, Saget’s funeral took place at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. Among the family and close friends in attendance were the cast of Full House as well as John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, and Dave Chappelle, per People.

After the funeral, there was reportedly a reception at the house of Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House.

Saget died suddenly on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton. Hotel officials who conducted a wellness check and authorities who responded to the scene found no signs of drug use or foul play.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Saget’s death was probably the result of a heart attack or a stroke. Saget had also recently had COVID-19, and while he bore no outward signs of complications from the illness, authorities are ruling nothing out yet.

His family is awaiting the full medical examiner’s report, which may take up to 10 to 12 weeks to finish.

Saget’s Final Social Media Posts Were Joyful

By all accounts, Bob Saget was having the time of his life getting back on the road performing stand-up comedy again immediately prior to his death. He had just performed another night of stand-up when he died.

In fact, Saget’s final tweet read, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Saget’s many fans will always have his work on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos to look back on, but many will wonder how much more comedy he could’ve produced if only he’d had more time. May he rest in peace.