Bob Saget’s LA Home Sells For $5.4 Million One Year Following His Death

After almost 14 months after Bob Saget’s passing, his home has been sold for an astounding $5.4 million by Compass’ agent Adam Saget. In June – only six months after the unexpected death of the Full House star – his Brentwood mansion was listed on the market for a staggering $7.765 million.

This stunning 6,608 square-foot residence was erected in 1964 and completely upgraded in 2003, People Magazine reports. The home has 6 bedrooms and 7 baths. However, it doesn’t stop there. The secluded estate features a grand motor court, three-car garage, pool oasis with spa, as well as an outdoor grill area for entertaining guests.

In 2003, Saget invested $2.87 million to make the estate his home. Last April, Kelly Rizzo – the widow of Saget – made known that she had left their abode. “So yes, I moved — you figured it out,” Rizzo quipped during a Q&A session on Instagram, Yahoo! reported.

When questioned about her new dwelling, Rizzo joyfully exclaimed it was cheerful and glowing, as reported by Yahoo! Of course, she then went on to showcase pictures of herself with Saget that were elegantly featured on a countertop.

The sale comes just weeks after the anniversary of Bob Saget’s passing

The Brentwood estate’s sale comes just a few weeks after Rizzo paid tribute to Saget, a year after he had passed. “Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband,” she wrote for People Magazine. “[He] was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people.”

She added, “I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. It’s not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable. I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world. I’ll miss how he looked at me all day every day. I will miss how happy we made each other and how we told each other “I love you so much” about 100 times every day. That is what I’m so grateful for.”

She continued, “Everything makes me smile. I will rewatch some of the silly little videos he would send me. [They had] silly voices and filters, and those make me laugh. I’ll just look at a photo of us and smile with happy memories. Just hearing his voice makes me smile.”

On January 9th, 2021, the body of Saget was discovered at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. After a month had passed, his family officially declared that he succumbed to head trauma at age 65.