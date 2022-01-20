Bob Saget’s Widow Breaks Down Remembering Late Comedian

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, broke down in her first TV interview following the comedian’s unexpected death.

Rizzo called Saget’s passing “heartbreaking” in her interview with TODAY on Thursday. She was remembering how her late husband was always racing to get the earliest flight home when he was away on work so that he could spend as much time with her as possible. “That was what was also so special was every time he was out of town he would always try to… he would work so hard. He always loved to sleep in, but when he was away he’d always try to, he would go to bed at 2 and then wake up at 4 so he could be on the 6am flight so he could come home just so we could spend time together,” she recalled.

As she reflected on the treasured memories with Saget, hosts on the TODAY show began getting emotional themselves. The widow continued, “He valued every single second that we had together, so that’s why, you know, this is so heartbreaking. But at the same time, I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest.”

Kelly Rizzo also took time during the interview to thank fans for the amount of love support they’ve given Saget’s close ones as they grieve his loss. According to Rizzo, the late comedian always made it a point to make the people in his life feel special. Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Kelly Rizzo Says She Was ‘Blessed’ To Have Met Bob Saget

The widow reflected on her love story with Bob, recalling how the two met. Saget apparently saw Kelly Rizzo on Instagram and reached out to a mutual friend of theirs to see if she might be interested. Kelly says she was hesitant at first due to their 23 year age gap. However, she took the leap. Their long-distance friendship eventually evolved into romance. And, after they met for the first time face to face, they became inseparable. Rizzo said, “From our very first date, pretty much, we knew that that was it. So it was instant. We knew that it was something different and unique.”

She shared that people tell her she was “robbed,” and that “it’s not fair” because of Bob Saget’s unexpected passing. However, the journalist insists she was blessed to have met him. “And I know it’s not fair, but at the same time, I got to be that one in his life that was with him for these last almost six years,” she says. She added: “I got to be that person that went on this amazing journey with him.”

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget began dating in 2015 and married in 2018.