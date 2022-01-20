Bob Saget’s Widow Reveals Final Text Message from Comedian

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is opening up about the pair’s final conversation. Keep reading to hear the couple’s sweet messages.

America lost a comedic legend. “Full House” star Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022 in his hotel room while on a comedy tour. The news is still hard to accept for fans and family alike. Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is now sharing the comedian’s final text messages to her before his death.

In an interview with Today, Rizzo gets emotional about their last conversation.

“I was just very grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much,’” she shares. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’”

Little did Rizzo know that it would be the last time she heard from her husband. The 42-year old is thankful that “it was just all love.”

“He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.”@hodakotb speaks with Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock), the late Bob Saget’s wife, who is opening up about the sudden loss of her husband. pic.twitter.com/Jb24ucQZ4o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2022

“There was nothing left unsaid, and there was nothing left on the table,” she adds.

Bob Saget’s Cause of Death

Bob Saget’s cause of death still remains unknown. First responders found the comedian unresponsive in his hotel room at The Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. While an autopsy report has not been released yet, Rizzo says that he was physically well during his last days. Saget was thrilled to be touring again after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“All I’ll say was he was very happy and thrilled to be back out on the road,” she says.

However, Rizzo alludes to possible emotional challenges the comedian was going through.

“He was also very sensitive, and just all the weight of everything going on in the world it was just weighing very heavily on him, and that’s why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh.”

Bob Saget’s last Instagram post was made the night of his death. Thanking the crowd who saw his show in Jacksonville, the star wrote a sentimental caption.

“Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight,” he wrote. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Feeling energized, the “Full House” star wanted to keep going.

“Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out. ✌️”