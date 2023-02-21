Bob Saget’s Wife Reveals She Reunited With ‘Full House’ Cast on Anniversary of Death

More than a year after Bob Saget’s passing, his widow Kelly Rizzo has remained connected to her late husband’s Full House castmates. During a recent Instagram Q&A, the renowned food and travel blogger was questioned about her current relationship with the stars of the sitcom that propelled Saget to mainstream stardom. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rizzo responded to the post by sharing a photograph of herself with fellow stars John Stamos and his wife Caitlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lori Loughlin.

“Love them dearly… this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary,” Rizzo captioned the picture. On the anniversary of Saget’s passing, Rizzo paid homage to their beloved friend through a sentimental montage posted on social media.

Bob Saget’s wife reflects on a year following his passing

“One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?” she wrote then. “The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life.” She noted that the only thing making her tragedy bearable was recognizing how lucky she had been to love and be loved by him.

“Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband,” she told People Magazine last month. “[He] was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people.”

She added, “Everything makes me smile. I will rewatch some of the silly little videos he would send me with silly voices and filters, and those make me laugh. I’ll just look at a photo of us from our wedding or any of our travels and smile with happy memories. Just hearing his voice makes me smile.”

‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget also paid tribute

To honor Saget, Stamos also shared a heartfelt video of them taken during the production of Full House. “It’s hard sometimes Bob without you, but we’ll try,” he captioned the post. “We’ll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can’t believe it’s been a year, time flies when you’re grieving I guess.”

From 1987 to 1995, the beloved sitcom Full House featured both John Stamos and Bob Saget. As Jesse Katsopolis, Stamos played Danny Tanner’s (Saget) brother-in-law in this comedy classic. Later on, these two actors rekindled their roles for Netflix’s five-season reboot of Full House; aptly named Fuller House which ran from 2016 until 2020.

On January 9th, 2021, the body of Saget was discovered at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. After a month had passed, his family officially declared that he succumbed to head trauma at age 65.