‘Bonanza’ Star Stefanie Powers Was a Bullfighter in Her Spare Time

Bonanza actress Stefanie Powers had a reputation in the 1980s for being one of the most interesting women in the world, and one hobby of hers backs that up.

“Nothing gives me a greater thrill than seeing or participating in a bullfight,” Powers once said. “It’s elemental and emotional. Some of the greatest experiences in my life have taken place when a matador dedicated a bull to me.”

According to the Bonanza star, life is about living. She explained: “I go along with the Chinese philosopher Lao-Tsu, who said, ‘To do is to be,’ and I am one who prefers ‘to do’ to everything else.”

However, Powers had little patience for anyone who acted like she was somehow more special than other women.

“Some people have a great misconception of me, that I’m somehow unique,” Powers said. “But I am not in any way exceptional. I am not an extraordinary person. What I do have is an extraordinary curiosity. I was born with it. From the first, I have wanted to know the world. I want to live in it, be of it, see and experience it, and grow.

“We must never, at any time, harbor an exalted opinion of ourselves, after all, we are only a little speck on the face of history,” the Bonanza star continued. “But, while we’re here on this planet, life can be a great adventure, if we do not become too self-involved, and if we make the effort to expand our horizons.”

Bonanza Star Talks Climb to Fame

Though she’s now remembered as an icon, fame didn’t come easy for Powers. The Bonanza actress began her career with a contract with Columbia Pictures at age 16. However, her roles were often small and forgettable.

“As far as I was concerned, my career was going nowhere,” Powers explained. “The studio had absolutely no plans for me.” Moreover, the actress felt drawn to television in the hopes that it would grant her more freedom. In 1963, she guest-starred as Calamity Jane on Bonanza.

Three years later, Powers scored what she hoped was her big break. She was cast as April Dancer on the Girl from U.N.C.L.E., and the young actress found herself making $1,500 a week. Unfortunately, the series only ran for 29 episodes, but she began a steady albeit broke lifestyle of guest appearances.

“My position was that of a working actress, which was very nice,” Powers said. “Everybody thought I could do a job. But doing anything else, or expanding my horizons, was out of the question because I didn’t have the financial viabilities.”

However, her actual big break happened when friend Robert Wagner insisted that ABC consider her for a new series. Though the studio was reluctant to cast the Bonanza star, Wagner won them over. The series, Hart to Hart, went on to be her most iconic role.