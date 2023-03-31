Brad Paisley Once Visited Andy Griffith’s Home and Jammed with Him

Many fans of country music remember the 2008 collaboration between Brad Paisley and Andy Griffith, “Waitin’ on a Woman”. However, according to an article from MeTV, Paisley’s respect for Griffith runs deep. It even led to an impromptu jam at Griffiths’s home,

Music had always been a passion for Paisley since his childhood in West Virginia. He taught himself to play the guitar at age eight. Yet music was not the only source of inspiration that this future country star drew from. Episodes of The Andy Griffith Show were also integral in motivating him. In 2008, Paisley’s dream of combining his passion for music and The Andy Griffith Show came true. The 2008 version of “Waitin’ on a Woman,” originally released as part of 2005’s Time Well Wasted, became Brad Paisley’s 12th number-one single in his career.

In the music video for “Waiting on a Woman,” Andy Griffith is featured, sitting comfortably on a bench and doling out sage advice to Paisley. “You will always be waiting on a woman, so get used to it,” Griffith quips in the video.

Paisley revealed he and Griffith jammed together in 2008

Back in 2008, Paisley went on record with Fort Collins Coloradoan to reveal that he had composed a letter expressing his admiration for Andy Griffith. That’s when he requested him to make an appearance in the music video. “He has influenced my life more than most people that I actually knew my whole life,” Paisley explained at the time. “Andy heard the song and wanted to commit to working the long hours necessary to get the video right. He really adopted this music video as if it was his own.”

While shooting the video in North Carolina, Paisley took his band to Griffith’s home. It was a dream he never envisioned being fulfilled. As noted by him during an interview with Tallahassee Democrat back in 2015, it was truly special for them all to be there together.

“I took my whole band over to Andy’s home in North Carolina and we just sat around and played blue grass in his living room,” Paisley recalled. “He pulled out his guitar and played a few songs and was smiling the whole time. It was nice to give him a little pleasure after all that he had given us over the years.”

Paisley’s iconic hit single “Waitin’ on a Woman” holds special significance in his career, and the music video was graced with invaluable insight from Andy Griffith whom he had long admired. “I wrote him a letter telling him that he had basically raised me, thanks to re-runs of The Andy Griffith Show,” Paisley explained. “I know every one of those by heart. The ones that were shot in black and white, that is. Not the color ones. I just wanted to tell him thank you. I didn’t have any hope that he would actually do it.”