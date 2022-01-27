Bradley Cooper Opens Up About How He Got Clint Eastwood to Direct ‘American Sniper’

American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper has wowed audiences through his work on film series such as Hangover and Guardians of the Galaxy. The amount of success Cooper received in the wake of these films threatened to typecast the highly successful actor. Luckily, fate had other plans which led to Cooper working alongside the legendary Clint Eastwood.

Bradley Cooper reveals how he and Eastwood came to work on American Sniper together. After Cooper achieved celebrity status he rarely had to audition for films, the actor divulged to Mahershala Ali on Variety’s Actors on Actors. “But I would audition tomorrow for something. Whatever the director needs to make the decision,” he insisted.

Bradley Cooper refuses to fit the mold

The two-time Grammy-award winner opens up about how American Sniper and his work with Clint Eastwood reignited his passion. Ultimately, giving him the fortitude to pursue more narratives that he believed in.

“I’m in a position, or I put myself into a position starting after ‘American Sniper,’ where [I was] trying to create my own content. With ‘American Sniper,’ I got the book and I put the work in, asked Clint Eastwood to direct it; we spent the time and got the script right and took it from the beginning of an idea all the way to the end. ‘A Star Is Born’ is even more so — actually writing it from just an idea or a feeling of wanting to do something with music, and maybe I’ve always wanted to be a musician.

“And I wanted to tell a love story, and I wanted there to be singing. A lot of that was because the directors I admired weren’t hiring me and because they have already made a decision in their mind whether you’re right or not for something. So once you pass that audition point, but then you become like, ‘Oh, I know Mahershala.’ Do you know what I mean?”

With great risk, comes great reward

Both American Sniper and A Star is Born were huge hits among critics and public viewers alike. As a result of the film’s prestige, Cooper received nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture at the Oscars. History may repeat itself as the reviews roll in for Cooper’s recent work on Nightmare Alley and Licorice Pizza. Licorice Pizza is also receiving nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Is it possible we might hear more about these films at the upcoming Academy Awards? Only time will tell.

Cooper’s experience of being pigeonholed in Hollywood is unfortunately not unique. Fortunately, Cooper was able to rise to the challenge and truly take charge of his own narrative. Lady Gaga went through a similar experience resulting in permanent trauma. To this day, she keeps in close contact with Bradley Cooper after their work together on A Star is Born.

The road to success hasn’t been easy. But Bradley Cooper continues to follow his instincts giving us all some great cinema to enjoy. Catch Cooper in Thor: Love and Thunder out in theaters on May 6.