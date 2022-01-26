‘Brady Bunch’ Creator Sherwood Schwartz Talked Creating Project Starring Lucille Ball

Sherwood Schwartz was working on an I Love Lucy knockoff sitcom when he had an idea for a play. The Brady Bunch creator said that writers must “reach for the unreachable,” which is why he left the show to focus on his new idea, despite having no experience in writing plays. Within a few years, he reworked that “little play” into a television movie that starred Lucille Ball and Bob Hope.

Schwartz worked on I Married Joan with Joan Davis and future Gilligan’s Island star Jim Backus when he came up with the idea for a play called Mr. and Mrs. He knew he needed to chase that dream down.

“I decided I had an idea for a play,” he told the Writers Guild Foundation,” and you know a writer is nothing if he isn’t reaching for the unreachable like the song says. That’s how I wrote a play.”

The play had some success in theaters. But nothing like it had once Lucille Ball decided to turn it into a television special with Bob Hope. The premise is very meta. Lucille Ball is head of a television studio, and she wants Bob Hope to star in a TV special with her. In the first half of the film, she chases him around the world, and the second half is the actual special.

Sherwood Schwartz Sold ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Off of the Theme So

When Sherwood Schwartz pitched Gilligan’s Island to CBS, the head of the network saw a serious problem with the idea. How would they explain every week how these people ended up on the island? Any new viewer would need a primer to understand the premise, and that exposition would cut into the show’s real estate for jokes. Schwartz needed to find a solution or the network would pass on the project.

Sherwood Schwartz couldn’t figure out how to address the problem. He landed on using the theme song to tell the tale of that three-hour tour gone awry, but that had its own issue. Schwartz didn’t know how to write a song.

“It was a very complicated song. I had to say so much in so few words and tell about each of the characters in the show,” Schwartz said. “It is a puzzle that has to fit together line by line. It has to rhyme, it has to do a lot of things. So, that was a very difficult job, and I was a neophyte songwriter — never written a song.”

He told the Writers Guild Foundation that he has “an ear for music,” and he tapped out the tune on a piano in his home overnight. He brought it with him the next morning to the pitch meeting, where he came across his final hurdle. He’d have to sing it. He wrote it with such a short deadline there was no time to hire singers.

“Well, my whole life flashed before me because I can’t sing,” Schwartz told Deseret News. “I never wrote a song before, and I can’t sing!”

Luckily, he could carry enough of a tune that CBS ordered a pilot of the series.