‘Brady Bunch’ Star Barry Williams Described One Platform That Combines All His Talents

The Brady Bunch made Barry Williams famous, but musical theater made him happy. The Greg Brady actor called his work on the stage a “wonderful combination” of all of his passions.

Williams said he realized early on that television would only be a piece of his life. He wanted to do more. That’s why after ABC canceled The Brady Bunch in 1974, he spent most of his time on the stage. He found musical theaters fit him best.

“Almost all of my theater career has been in musical theater,” he told Closer last year. “I find it a wonderful combination of all the things that I like: acting, singing, comedy, and live theater.”

Williams headlined a show in Branson, Missouri, called the ’70s Music Celebration. He sang, danced, and did comedy for six years as one of the biggest acts in town. Now, he’s working on something much more personal. He and his wife Tina formed a band called Barry Williams and the Traveliers, he told Closer. He still acts, but Williams gave up Hollywood for a cozy retreat in the Ozark Mountains.

“I am as passionate about what I do now as I was as a teenager,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I was able to find something that was enjoyable and satisfying for me that I still have tremendous enthusiasm and ambition for. I wouldn’t think of ever retiring completely.”

Barry Williams: ‘Brady Bunch’ Cancelation a ‘Wake-up Call’

The Brady Bunch cast and crew were days away from beginning work on the sixth season of the series when ABC canceled the show. Within a few days, Barry Williams said he couldn’t get on the studio lot where he’d worked for five years despite being one of the most famous TV stars in the world.

He’d known success, but this was his first taste of the other side of show business. He said it was a “wake-up call” of what to expect as an entertainer.

“I was gone; I was out, and that was a major wake-up call,” he told Closer Weekly. “A wake-up call to the business and what to expect. Here today, gone tomorrow. Done. It’s been nice, that’s been fun. The machine marches on, not just in show business, of course, but for someone who didn’t see that coming. … And many children — kids — don’t, especially when they’re protected for so many years. Then it’s quite a shock.”

While Barry Williams continued acting after The Brady Bunch, it wasn’t easy. There were periods where his Brady past held him back, but he learned to embrace it as he got older. That early success also helped him realize that television wasn’t what made him happy. It freed him to chase his other passions. He wrote a book, headlined a show in Las Vegas and Branson, and hosts a SiriusXM radio show.

“I’ve been able to have a successful career in virtually every aspect of show business — television, movies, cartoon shows, and as a musician, singer, and recording artist,” he said last year. “… I think being able to have that kind of diversity has been just marvelous. There’s been no boredom.