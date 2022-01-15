‘Brady Bunch’ Stars Reflected on Trips With Late Co-Star Robert Reed

Just a few years after The Brady Bunch star Robert Reed passed away at the age of 59, his co-stars on the hit series opened up about the various adventures they went on with him throughout the years.

During the 1995 special The Brady Home Movies, Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch, opened up about one of the castmate’s trips with Reed. “Robert was so wonderful. He said we’re going to take a trip. It was like all of a sudden, we’re going to be spending a week in New York. And then a week in London. The trip on the [Queen Elizabeth 2] was amazing. It was probably the first time that I ever stayed up all night unsupervised.”

Plumb also spoke about how she and The Brady Bunch co-star Maureen McCormick also had a fun experience on the trip. “We’re bunking together. We went to see Shakespeare’s house. We went to see the changing of the guard. The most amazing opportunity of a lifetime.”

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Robert Reed Passes Away At 59 Years Old

As previously reported, Robert Reed died on May 12, 1999, at 52 years old. The actor’s death was originally reported as because of cancer. However, his death certificate says he was HIV positive when he passed away.

Weeks prior to his death, The Brady Bunch actress and his TV wife Florence Henderson revealed that Reed asked her to let the other castmates know that he was seriously ill. “We were all devastated [and] we cried. We are a family and we have lost our father.”

During a 2019 interview with Closer Weekly, Maureen McCormick opened up about the sweet memories she has of her late The Brady Bunch co-star. “I have a real love for gardening and garden and being outdoors. Bob had a beautiful place in Pasadena and the most beautiful rose gardens.”

McCormick goes on to share that her backyard is filled with roses and she always thinks of The Brady Bunch actor. “There was one rose that had been at the Brady House when we first got there. It was taken out of the ground and put in a really special place. Just right outside the family room to celebrate Bob. Which was so special.”

Henderson also stated that Reed wasn’t exactly happy off the set. “Off-camera, he was an unhappy person – I think had Bob not been forced to live this double life, I think it would have dissipated a lot of that anger and frustration.”

McCormick previously squashed rumors that no one attended The Brady Bunch star’s funeral. “No, that’s totally not true. There was a really nice turnout, actually. I was there. It was really, really nice. Sad, but nice.”