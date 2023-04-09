Brandon Lee’s Family and Friends Pay Tribute to ‘The Crow’ Legend 30 Years After His Death

Brandon Lee’s friends and family are remembering the actor’s legacy 30 years after his tragic death on the set of The Crow. He was only 28 when he fell victim to a jammed prop gun in March 1993. Son of the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, Brandon was on the cusp of breaking out of his father’s shadow

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“My brother’s fearlessness and his sense of adventure and freedom, his inherent artistry and creativity, and his desire for learning and growth all came from the time that he spent with my father,” Shannon Lee told CNN. “My father was my brother’s hero.”

Brandon’s father was a major topic of conversation during his early interviews, as he felt both immensely proud to have received years of training and sorrowful that it had been hindered. At only eight years old, Brandon was devastated by the sudden death of his father from cerebral edema in 1973. Just months prior to this tragedy, Bruce Lee had become a global star following the release of Enter the Dragon – but at just 32 years old he was gone. His mother Linda Lee Cadwell recalled that Brandon struggled emotionally after losing his dad and it took some time before he could find comfort in martial arts again.

Brandon Lee gets the acting bug

After Brandon’s father shot many of his films in Hong Kong, he was exposed to the Cantonese language from a very young age and had no trouble speaking it fluently. But when tragedy struck with Bruce Lee’s death, Cadwell moved them all back to Seattle where learning English again became a major priority for him. A year later they decided that Los Angeles would give them the best opportunity for a new beginning together as a family. From here, he caught the acting bug.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actor,” Brandon told the Ottawa Citizen in 1992. “I never wanted to do anything else even when I was in elementary school.” Brandon’s acting breakthrough happened in 1986 with his tv role in Kung Fu: The Movie. He later acted alongside Ernest Borgnine in the 1989 action flick, Laser Mission.

In the early 90s, Brandon emerged as an action star and made his mark with movies like Showdown in Little Tokyo and Rapid Fire. He often got compared to well-known actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger or Jean Claude Van Damme but more so with his father. Lee’s mother recalled that he wanted to break away from comparisons to his iconic father. “Brandon was so much like his father in that he thought long and deeply about his passions,” Cadwell explained.

Brandon Lee considered himself an actor first and marital artist second

Bruce Lee often professed that martial arts were his priority over acting, a viewpoint that Cadwell remembers. In stark contrast, Brandon held the exact opposite opinion.“I firmly believe that my father would not have wanted his life to be a problem to me,” Brandon told the Ottawa Citizen in 1992. “If I had a son, I would want to be a benefit, not a burden.”

Brandon’s fiancee Eliza Hutton also looked back on his legacy. “He was genuine, charming, highly intelligent, insightful, moral, fearless, romantic, and hilarious. All wrapped up in drop-dead gorgeousness,” Hutton told CNN. “Brandon was a gifted and dedicated writer, actor, and athlete. A sensitive soul who was wrongly taken from us too soon,” Hutton explained. “No matter how deep the pain I’ve endured in losing him, I wouldn’t trade our time together.”

Lee was expecting ‘The Crow’ to lead to more substantial acting roles

Brandon was overflowing with enthusiasm while making The Crow and felt like he had discovered his true calling. Jeff Most, one of the producers behind the film, noted Brandon’s genius feedback on the script. It added a layer of emotion to supplement its physical brutality. “We really tailored the role and much of the world to Brandon’s vision,” he recalled. “Obviously this role of Eric Draven showed the world how great an actor, truly great of an actor he was and what he would have gone on to do. I think the fact that we have this from him is just a blessing and it’s a gift.”

Tragically, during the filming of The Crow, Brandon Lee was fatally wounded. This occurred when the actor who playing Funboy discharged a prop gun that had been mistakenly loaded. The Lee family knew that Brandon would’ve desired for the movie to be finished and released. His sister remembers how excited he was about his work and this thrilling chance. It is evident he would have been proud of what they accomplished through the completion of the film.

Brandon’s remaining sequences were skillfully shot by his stunt double, Chad Stahelski – who ultimately helmed the “John Wick” series. When this film was released in 1994, it proved to be quite a success. It raked in over $50 million at the worldwide box office, leaving many fans wondering what could have been.