‘Breakfast Club’ Star Ally Sheedy on Being Told to Change Her Appearance: ‘That’s Hollywood’

“Breakfast Club” star Ally Sheedy became quite popular after her role in the iconic 1985 film. Sheedy was one of many young actors famously referred to as part of “The Brat Pack.”

The term was first used in an ‘85 New York Times article, used for the group of young performers that often appeared together in teen-oriented coming-of-age movies. With the popularity of “The Breakfast Club” came the pressures of being in the spotlight. And at one point, the actress was told to straight-up change her whole appearance to help boost her career.

“That’s Hollywood,″ the actress said of the moment, according to FOX News. “I don’t think that many people would talk about it because they want to come off as they were perfect to begin with.. But I was absolutely bald-faced, point-blank told to change practically every single inch of myself.”

“I tried for a little while to do the makeup,” Sheedy recalled. “I went to this wonderful, sweet man. He showed me, ‘OK, they want you to look glamorous. Here’s what you need to do.’ And he put this stuff on my face and tried to show me how to do it and I practiced at home.”

Ally Sheedy Says Her Hollywood Makeover Was ‘Ridiculous’

“It was just so ridiculous!” she shared. “They weren’t just looking for someone with makeup on looking a certain way. They were looking for some sort of persona.”

In an ironic coincidence, Sheedy’s character in the cult classic film underwent a makeover of her own. Her character Allison Reynolds is a misfit, yet she’s charming and full of spunk. Still, she’s the odd one out, and she goes through an intense makeover from edgy to preppy.

“It was uncomfortable even when we were filming it,” Sheedy told Page Six. “It was one of those things, though, it was the ’80s, and we got to take this young woman who seems like a crazy person and make her into, you know, somebody pretty or whatever it was.”

The actress added, “But I agree Allison is much more delicious before the hair bow goes on.”

‘The Breakfast Club’ Star Still Has Love For the Film

Despite Sheedy’s dislike for Allison’s makeover, she still says that the film was “nothing but a gift.”

“I had no idea that the movie was going to be such a success,” she said. “I didn’t really understand how much [of a] success it was at the time… Didn’t have any idea that it would continue going on and have this extended life.”

Even today, Sheedy is recognized for her role in “The Breakfast Club.” The actress currently keeps busy as a professor at the City College of New York, where she teaches acting. “Some of [my students] Google me, or they have a great filmography in their head and they’ve seen what I’ve done,” the 59-year-old told People magazine. “I’m very open to talking about my experiences. And I have an affinity for them so much because they are the age I was when I was working. I’m telling them everything I wish I knew.”