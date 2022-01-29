‘Breakfast Club’ Star Ally Sheedy Preferred Her ‘Basket Case’ Character Pre-Makeover

Apparently, Ally Sheedy wasn’t a fan of her “Breakfast Club” character’s makeover.

Although characters in the movie seemed to be drawn to Sheedy’s character’s preppy makeover, it actually made Sheedy pretty uncomfortable. I mean, of course, it did; do you guys remember her character’s new hairstyle?

The 59-year-old actress played Allison Reynolds in the 1985 teen classic film. Allison was is described as a “basket case.”

In a recent interview with Page Six, Ally Sheedy discussed her feelings on her preppy makeover in “The Breakfast Club.”

“It was uncomfortable even when we were filming it. It was one of those things, though. Because it was the ’80s, and we got to take this young woman who seems like a crazy person and makes her into, you know, somebody pretty or whatever it was. But I agree Allison is much more delicious before the hair bow goes on,” she said.

Even though Allison Reynold’s makeover was not a favorite for Sheedy, she is still grateful for the film and the success it received.

“I had no idea that the movie was going to be such a success. Honestly, I didn’t really understand how much [of a] success it was at the time. I didn’t have any idea that it would continue going on and have this extended life.”

Ally Sheedy Has Been Acting For Over 40 Years

Aside from acting these days, the “Blue City” actress teaches an on-camera theater class at the City College of New York. Imagine that, Outsiders! How would you feel if one of the stars from an iconic film taught you everything they know about the acting industry?

Ally Sheedy has been acting since the early 80s. She first started big-time acting in 1983’s “Bad Boys.” These days. she can be seen in the new Freeform show “Single Drunk Female.” In the show, Sheedy plays the mother of 28-year-old alcoholic Samantha Fink. Samantha is forced to move back home after having a pubic drunken breakdown. Planning to watch, Outsiders?

Sheedy was pretty excited for this role because she gets to play an overbearing mother. “I had so much fun playing this character. I love the messiness of it.”

Although Sheedy admitted to having to remind herself not to be like her newest character. The actress is a mother to 27-year-old Beckett, who she shares with her ex-husband, actor David Lansbury.

“I have to remember my kid is 27. He has a life, you know. Not sit here thinking, ‘All right, he didn’t call me, didn’t text me.’ It’s so hard. I have notes that I write out for myself. Guidance rules of the road. Do you know what I mean? You don’t have to, you know, don’t overdo it. I’m just trying to have his life in his space. But I think it bothers me that I think about him so much more than he thinks about me.”

Even though Ally Sheedy was no fan of her “Breakfast Club” character’s schoolgirl makeover, it’s a character that helped shape her career.