‘Breakfast Club’ star Ally Sheedy Talks Difficulties Navigating Fame

One of our favorite Breakfast Club stars opens about some difficulties with fame.

That’s right, Outsiders. Ally Sheedy had some trouble dealing with the famous life. Although, she isn’t the only famous icon who has struggled with this. It’s certainly nothing new.

After years of being in the entertainment industry, she decided to settle down and become a college professor. She revealed that it’s a love-hate relationship, especially when students ask about her past.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ally Sheedy said, “It was a different world in the ‘80s,” according to FOX News. “But as far as learning how to handle a set, it hasn’t changed that much.”

Furthermore, she admitted that it took her a while to discover the right roles for her to play.

“When I was in my 20s, roles were coming to me beautifully flowing but there was a period when I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said in a FOX News report.

Overall, she is always willing to talk about the Breakfast Club since it covered a huge portion of her life. When you’re a part of something for so long, it’s hard not to talk about it.

Now, let’s take a look at how Ally Sheedy navigated fame throughout her younger days. The rise to fame made her feel a little uneasy with everything.

Why Ally Sheedy Struggled With Being Famous

About 22 years ago, Ally Sheedy sat down with the Associated Press to talk about these difficulties. “To me, there’s a chasm between someone who said, ‘I really want to be an actor,’… and somebody who said, ‘I want to be a celebrity,'” FOX News reported.

Celebrities have a lot on their plate. For instance, they have to deal with paparazzi watching them every step of the way, screaming fans, and they have to give up their privacy. Some people would say it’s worth it, but others say it’s not as easy as it seems.

All in all, the iconic Breakfast Club actress eventually got through her struggles.

The Breakfast Club Cast All Spent Their Downtime Differently

Throughout each television series, cast members have to find something to do while waiting to go back on set. Last year, the Breakfast Club cast shared what they did during their downtime.

Firstly, the stars Judd (Nelson) and Emilio (Estevez) would hang out in their free time. There was never a moment when you didn’t see them together on set.

One of the characters on the show, Michael Hall shared that the cast was super close to each other. “We all got along great,” he said in an interview.

To this day, he looks up to every single one of them. He wouldn’t trade this opportunity for anything. Doesn’t this story make you want to rewatch the Breakfast Club now?