‘Breakfast Club’ Star Ally Sheedy Talks Her Students Googling Her

Back in the 80s and 90s, Ally Sheedy couldn’t walk down the street without a crew of cameras following her, asking for Allison Reynolds. Now, though, the only Breakfast Club some of her students are familiar with is likely toasted with a side of bacon.

Of course, Breakfast Club is just one of the many great movies that Ally Sheedy starred in. Her claim to fame also includes roles in St. Elmo’s Fire, WarGames, High Art and Short Circuit. And most recently, she’s become the single mother to a newly sober daughter on the series Single Drunk Female.

Somehow, though, when she’s not on set, she finds time to give back to the community of budding actors by teaching classes at the City College of New York. The response to Sheedy as a professor has been mixed. Some of her students are well familiar with her work on screen, while others have had to do some research.

“Some of [my students] Google me, or they have a great filmography in their head and they’ve seen what I’ve done,” the 59-year-old told People magazine. “I’m very open to talking about my experiences. And I have an affinity for them so much because they are the age I was when I was working. I’m telling them everything I wish I knew.”

Thankfully for her students, Sheedy never minds talking about her own experiences on set, no matter how many interviews she has had to endure.

“I’m always happy to talk about ‘The Breakfast Club,’” Sheedy told the outlet. “I still really love it!”

‘Breakfast Club’ Star Talks Changing Her Image for ‘Hollywood’

Although the trends and films have changed a ton since landing her breakthrough role, the Breakfast Club actress claims that the work is still the same.

“It was a different world in the ‘80s,” Sheedy shared. “But as far as learning how to handle a set, it hasn’t changed that much.”

When reflecting on her first years as a serious actress, Sheedy recalled how so many of her superiors encouraged her to change her image.

“That’s Hollywood,″ she said. “I don’t think that many people would talk about it because they want to come off as they were perfect, to begin with, but I was absolutely bald-faced, point-blank told to change practically every single inch of myself.”

She continued, “I tried for a little while to do the makeup. I went to this wonderful, sweet man. He showed me, ‘OK, they want you to look glamorous. Here’s what you need to do.’”

Thankfully, though, the Breakfast Club star didn’t listen to the criticisms for very long.

“It was just so ridiculous!” she exclaimed. “They weren’t just looking for someone with makeup on looking a certain way. They were looking for some sort of persona.”