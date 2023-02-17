‘Breakfast Club’ Star Anthony Michael Hall Expecting First Baby with Wife Lucia

Breakfast Club and Halloween Kills star Anthony Michael Hall is looking forward to his first baby with his wife Lucia Oskerova. The Dead Zone tv actor first shared the news with People Magazine. “Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test,” Hall told the outlet. “We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Anticipating the arrival of their baby boy, “Michael Anthony Hall II,” this summer, Hall and Oskerova are busy preparing for the exciting new addition to their family. “She’s tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along,” Hall explained. “As a new father-to-be, I’ve been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods — plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night.”

Oskerova thrilled her fans by sharing two pictures from the couple’s exclusive photoshoot with People, both of which proudly showcases her blossoming baby bump.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from the 3 of us,” Oskerova wrote alongside one picture. Since Anthony and Lucia first graced the big screen in War Machine in 2017, their relationship has been speculated by many. Evidence of their romance began circulating as far back as the Summer of 2016 when photos of the pair on romantic dates were posted to social media.

Anthony Michael Hall got engaged to Lucia Oskerova in 2019

In 2019, during a romantic getaway to Taormina, Sicily, the couple got engaged and tied the knot in 2020. On the night prior to Valentine’s Day, Hall and Oskerova lit up Walt Disney Concert Hall with a “surprise date.” They saw Grammy-winning singer John Legend perform.

With films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Weird Science. Hall captured the teen market in the 1980s. In 2009, at age 59, the helmer of those projects, John Hughes, succumbed to a heart attack. “The dynamic with John was wonderful because he was like a co-conspirator,” Hall told Fox News last year. “By that, I mean he was our boss. But from the time that I met John Hughes, he just felt like a brother to me. There was no sense of ageism, like ‘You’re the boss, you’re the older guy.’”

He became a member of the “Brat Pack,” a term coined by New York Magazine writer to describe a group of young Hollywood stars who dominated the big screen during the ‘80s. “We had a running joke in my household – too much, too soon,” Hall quipped.