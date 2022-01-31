‘Breaking Bad’ Could Have Been Very Different: Here’s How

Breaking Bad is one of the most iconic, and arguably carefully written series of all time. But it could have been a very different show if production hadn’t decided to drop one storyline. But thankfully, they decided to go a different route with the characters and it made the show what it was.

In a 2013 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vince Gilligan, the creator of the iconic series, talked about a plan they had to get Walter White involved in pharmaceuticals. Walt would make a switch to some “bootleg” pharmaceuticals. Even selling meth in capsules with a specific logo.

But ultimately, the idea was thrown out. Bootleg Pharmaceuticals just weren’t high stakes enough, and some of the prescriptions Heisenberg would make turned out to be pretty easy to get over the counter.

“Ultimately it was like, the show’s about meth,” Gilligan explained. “The blue meth is so iconic,” says Hutchison, who adds: “It’s not really hard to get a prescription for a lot of these drugs.

Ultimately, it was probably the right call. Breaking Bad rarely missed over the course of five seasons and 62 episodes. And unlike a lot of shows, it managed to pull of a highly praised ending.

Here’s How Walter White acto Brian Cranston Felt About ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Shocking Ending

The final season of Breaking Bad is still widely discussed today. The season finale saw a shocking end for Walter White, but it ultimately felt fitting for most viewers.

“I was content with the end of ‘Breaking Bad.’ I thought it was the perfect ending. I know I’m biased, but I don’t recall seeing the ending of a show that was so well-constructed, satisfying and legitimate. Everything just seemed to fall into place so extraordinarily well,” he said in a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

And it’s true. The show’s ending is often regarded as one of the best of its time. It’s hard to pull off. Shows like How I Met Your Mother and Game of Thrones, for instance, have been considered near ruined by the way they ended. But for Breaking Bad, it tied the story together perfectly.

Cranston continued talking about why he thought the ending to the show worked well. For Cranston and the production team, making a good episode like that was all about pacing. If the audience started to get bored, they didn’t to the job they wanted to do.

“Don’t give them more than they want. If they start looking at their watch, you’re done. You lost ’em. We want them to go, ‘Holy —-, it’s over? That was an hour? It felt like 20 minutes!’ That’s what you want, and they crave more because it was so well-crafted,” he said.