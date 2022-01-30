‘Breaking Bad’: Did You Catch This Season 3 Moment When Aaron Paul Broke Character?

Remember this scene from Breaking Bad, back when Walt and Jesse were having a fuss?

OK, that happened a lot on Breaking Bad, but this specific scene unfolded in season three, episode four of Breaking Bad, all the way back in April, 2010. Walt quit cooking his special crystal meth and Jesse wanted permission to put his own brand on the market. He wanted Walt’s contact, but got a hard, fast, emphatic no.

Jesse tells Walt “Eat me.” And a steaming Walt responds with “Anytime, loser.” Jesse then screeched away in his car. Now, this scene isn’t to be confused when Jesse confronted Walt with his classic use of the B word. That line was “because I never said I wouldn’t cook it because it ain’t yours. It’s ours. Plural, bitch.”

Did you ever wonder how a Breaking Bad conversation could go a bit differently if Walt had a more comical view of life? At this point in Breaking Bad, Walt was dealing with lung cancer. He figured out his wife was cheating on him with her boss. And Saul was going to dump him as a client. So he was more dour than usual.

But Aaron Paul (Jesse) and Bryan Cranston (Walt) did have that funny conversation featured in a Breaking Bad bloopers rule. When Jesse said, “eat me,” Cranston as Walt responds “”Oh, I’ll eat you alright.” Wait, there’s more of the convo.

As both actors upped their blooper game. Walt tells Jesse, “just when you don’t wanna be eaten, that’s when I’m gonna eat you.” And Jesse finishes the back and forth with “I always wanna be eaten.” (Thanks to Looper for discovering the blooper reel.)

(D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Breaking Bad made TV history when it premiered in 14 years ago this month on AMC. Cranston’s Walter White was the first true anti-hero that America really celebrated. Think of the concept. Walt was an angry, middle-aged man who was ripped off of his deserved riches by his business partner. He’s now an overqualified high school chemistry teacher. Then toss in his secret cancer diagnosis. He decides it’s OK to cook his own meth — the world owes him. Plus, he needs to take care of his wife and disabled son. He evolved into a true drug boss throughout the five seasons.

Critics celebrated Breaking Bad as well. The series won 16 Emmys. Cranston stocked his trophy case with four Emmys for best actor. Paul earned two Emmys for best-supporting actor. Anna Gunn, as Walt’s wife Skylar, also won a couple of Emmys for best-supporting actress. It finished its incredible run with two Emmys for best drama series.

And to think, Breaking Bad was all about a middle-aged teacher who turns to crime to support his family. It was difficult to love such a guy, but somehow we did. And it probably had a lot to do with Jesse lightening the mood in just about every scene.