‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Think One Element Didn’t Age Well

Largely considered one of the greatest series in television history, “Breaking Bad” was a cultural phenomenon during its five-season run.

Despite all of its acclaim and praise, “Breaking Bad” took its share of criticism along the way. The most divisive episode through the show’s five-season run came in the third season. An episode titled “Fly” took a small break from the storyline to explore its consciences. The episode features Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) obsessively tracking down a fly in their “super” meth lab. Walt claims that the presence of the fly will contaminate their product which will be noticed by users. He pleads with Jesse to help him rid the lab of this pesky insect. As you can see in the following clip from the episode, tensions are running high between Walt and Jesse.

Critics say this is a “bottle episode” and does nothing to move the story forward. It does seem a little out of place given the tension of the previous episode. A bottle episode is a method networks have used as a cost-cutting measure when a show is nearing the end of its budget. It is also worth noting that “Fly” is one of the lowest-rated episodes of the series but drew a highly respectable 7.9 overall rating.

Others say “Fly” is one of the best episodes of the entire series. The episode takes a deep dive into Walt and Jesse’s psyche as they continue digging deeper into the criminal underworld. Looking to take his mind off of his current situation, Walt becomes obsessed with removing this fly. It serves as something of a creative outlet for him.

‘Breaking Bad’ Makes a Huge Cultural Impact During Run

“Breaking Bad” aired its last episode in 2013 but television fans are still talking about the show to this day. It is one of the highest-rated TV programs of all time and developed a huge following. The show is superbly acted by its leads, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and the rest of the cast is exquisite. Anna Gunn, Jonathan Banks, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito and Dean Norris are terrific in their “Breaking Bad” roles. It is also one of the best-written shows to ever appear on a television screen. The show revolves around high school chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Cranston, plunging into the underworld of crystal methamphetamine. White quickly rises to become a kingpin, taking on the alias “Heisenberg” on the journey.

Though “Breaking Bad” came to an end several years ago, it lives on through its “Better Call Saul” spinoff. The series features Bob Odenkirk’s character, Saul Goodman, in a prequel series leading up to the “Breaking Bad” events.

“Better Call Saul” wil premiere its sixth and final season later this year.