‘Breaking Bad’: One Character Almost Crossed the Line

A show that lived on the edge for its entire five-season run, “Breaking Bad” left a lot of crazy ideas on the cutting room floor.

“Breaking Bad” fans are wondering exactly what could be crazier than what we saw in the series run. Crazy was pretty much the AMC show’s middle name. “Breaking Bad,” told the story of Walter White, an ordinary and unassuming high school chemistry teacher who builds a methamphetamine empire from the ground up. Along the way there are numerous deaths, shattered families and lots and lots of money being thrown around. The show played in the gray areas of society, bringing to light a criminal underworld.

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan says one particular abandoned storyline would have gotten nutty and made a murderer out of an unlikely character. The idea was to have Marie Schrader shoot and kill a delivery man. In a 2013 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gilligan confirms writers considered a more sinister plot for Marie, the wife of DEA agent Hank Schrader. He says it was the idea of Betsy Brandt, the actress portraying Marie.

“We loved it,” Gilligan says. “We didn’t know what it meant, we didn’t know where it would go.”

Ultimately the idea was scrapped because the writers reportedly found it too comical and believed would further complicate the relationship between Marie and Hank.

“Breaking Bad” fans would have had a hard time accepting Marie being a murderer. She was one of the few characters on the show that refrained from killing and other major crimes. She did have a storyline that saw her taking a liking to items that didn’t belong to her. Marie is definitely more the petty theft kind of criminal than a killer.

More ‘Breaking Bad’ Ideas That Never Came to Past

As with many popular television shows, the “Breaking Bad” writing staff pitched tons of ideas. Gilligan has shared some of the better ideas that never got the green light for one reason or another.

Gilligan notes one idea was to have Walter White open a sort of “bootleg” pharmacy to peddle his meth as well as other Pharmaceuticals. The idea was out once writers decided White’s story should focus on his superior brand of meth that took on a blue color.

“Ultimately it was like, the show’s about meth,” he says. “The blue meth is so iconic.”

Other ideas that never made the show include Walt taking on a school bully to defend his son, Hank and Walt taking a shooting class, and Jesse and Badger shooting a flaming arrow into a police impound.

You would be hard-pressed to find a “Breaking Bad” fan who wasn’t pleased with how the show turned out. Still, it’s interesting to think about the ideas that never made it on the show.