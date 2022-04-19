‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Admits He Was a ‘Little Jealous’ of ‘Better Call Saul’ at First

Prior to the premiere of the sixth and season of “Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul admitted he was a little jealous of the hit AMC TV series at first.

While recently chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Paul revealed if it was difficult for him to watch “Better Call Saul” after “Breaking Bad” ended. “Not watching it. But I remember a lot of ‘Breaking Bad’ cast showed up to the season one premiere of ‘Better Call Saul.’ And so much of the same crew is on ‘Better Call Saul.’ So it was odd to see everyone come together and celebrate Bob’s [Odenkirk] new show. It was just such a family. And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little jealous.”

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul noted that he and the rest of the cast all had the time of their lives in Albuquerque shooting the series. But he said that it was so cool to see what the cast and crew accomplished with “Better Call Saul.”

“And I feel so blessed to be a very small part of it,” Aaron Paul continued while speaking about his “Breaking Bad” character, Jesse Pinkman, making an appearance on “Better Call Saul.”

When asked if the return of his character and Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is done in an unexpected way, Aaron Paul declared, “Yeah. To be honest, I’m such a fan of ‘Better Call Saul’ that I just didn’t initially see how they were going to do it. But, of course, leave it to Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould] and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It’s fun. I think people are going to be excited.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Announce ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Will Be Appearing This Season

Earlier this month, co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston would be appearing in the final season of “Better Call Saul.”

Variety reported that Gould said, “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience. But I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.”

However, Gould evaded on how or the circumstances. “You’ll just have to discover that for yourself. But I have to say, that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Gould did confirm with the media outlet that the two worlds cross over in a way that fans haven’t seen before. Co-creator Vince Gilligan also went on to add. “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”