‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Struggled to Film One of Show’s Most Tragic Scenes

Though it has now been off the air for nearly a decade, “Breaking Bad” still provides many talking points among the show’s huge fan base.

Never a show afraid of intense situations, “Breaking Bad” provided some of the most dramatic moments ever seen on television. Some scenes were so intense that they were hard to stomach by viewers. The same can be said for the show’s tremendous cast. In an “Ask Me Anything” Reddit thread, actor Aaron Paul discusses his most difficult scene to film. Paul starred as Jesse Pinkman, the reluctant sidekick of meth kingpin Walter White. Unsurprisingly, Paul says the toughest scene to film was the death of Jesse’s heroin-addicted girlfriend, Jane. It was indeed an uncomfortable scene to witness as Jane chokes to death on her own vomit while high on heroin.

“I honestly think the hardest scene for me to do was when Jesse woke up and found Jane lying next to him dead,” the actor says. “Looking at Jane through Jesse’s eyes that day was very hard and emotional for all of us. When that day was over, I couldn’t be happier that it was over because I really, truly felt I was living those tortured moments with Jesse.”

The dreadful scene took place in the 13th episode of the second season titled “ABQ” and features the budding relationship between Jesse and Jane. In the previous “Breaking Bad episode, “Phoenix,” Jesse and Jane are seen shooting up drugs and falling asleep. Walt breaks into Jesse’s apartment feverishly looking for the recently cooked meth. Attempting to wake Jesse, Walts inadvertently knocks Jane onto her back. He does nothing to help her as she asphyxiates. She dies soon after and Jesse, also high on heroin, awakes to discover her body the next day.

‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Share Reactions to Intense Scene

Later in the Reddit thread, “Breaking Bad” fans share their thoughts on the heavily disturbing scene. Many of them give Aaron Paul credit for the extremely well-acted scene.

“First time I saw that episode, the next morning I woke up still thinking that was messed up,” a Reddit user writes. “I often recount that as some of the most powerful scenes in TV history. The show is a hard watch at times, balancing humor with stuff that gets way too real way too fast.”

While Jane’s death was hard to watch, “Breaking Bad” was notorious for stomach-wrenching scenes.

“Man, I had to get up from the tv and take a walk outside after that episode,” another fan writes. “The emotions were so heavy. You did an amazing job, it was almost unbearable to watch Jesse lose Jane like that.”

There were plenty more scenes from the show that fit into this category as well. It is what made “Breaking Bad” one of the top television shows of all time.