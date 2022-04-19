‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Was Unsure of His, Bryan Cranston’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Cameo at First: Here’s Why

While he and Bryan Cranston are to reprise their “Breaking Bad” roles for the final season of AMC’s TV series “Better Call Saul,” Aaron Paul admits he wasn’t sure about the cameos at first.

“To be honest, I’m such a fan of ‘Better Call Saul’ that I didn’t initially see how [the show’s crew] were going to do it,” Aaron Paul stated about the return of his Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston’s Walter White to The Hollywood Reporter. “But, of course, leave it to Vince [Gilligan] and Petter [Gould] and the rest of the writers to come up with the perfect way. It’s fun. I think people are going to be excited.”

When asked if it was difficult to watch “Better Call Saul” and miss his adventures with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul admitted, “Not watching it, but I remember a lot of the ‘Breaking Bad’ cast showed up to the season one premiere of ‘Better Call Saul’ And so much of the same crew is on ‘Better Call Saul.’ So it was odd to see everyone come together and celebrate Bob’s [Odenkirk] new show. It was just such a family. And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little jealous.”

Aaron Paul gushed about how he, Bryan Cranston, and the rest of the “Breaking Bad” cast had the time of their lives on the Albuquerque set. Which is the same set as the sequel. “But it’s just so cool to see what they’ve accomplished with [‘Better Call Saul’], and I feel so blessed to be a very small part of it,” Aaron Paul went on to declare. “I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn’t make an appearance [on ‘Better Call Saul’]. So I’m excited that we did and how we did.”

Aaron Paul Also Admitted He Was Shocked When His Appearance in ‘Better Call Saul’ Was Publicly Announced

Speaking about his appearance in “Better Call Saul” being publicly announced, Aaron Paul declared he was shocked about the news. “I was heading to the [final season] premiere party of ‘Better Call Saul’ and they go, ‘There’s a flag on the play. Just so you know. Vince and Petter let everyone know that you and Bryan are going to be in the final season.’”

“And I was like, ‘What?!’ So I didn’t see that coming,” Aaron Paul continued. He also said that he honestly was happy to be able to finally talk about his appearance. Without having the “squirrelly” feeling. “It’s nice to be able to be open about it. So I’m excited.”

Aaron Paul then said that he thinks fans of both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” might have been expecting his appearance. “They’ve been seeing the ‘Breaking Bad’ family slowly appear within the walls of ‘Better Call Saul.’ So I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn’t make an appearance. So I’m excited that we did and how we did. It think people are going to be thrilled about it.”