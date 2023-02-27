British Actor Stephen Fry to Host Limited ‘Jeopardy!’ Run in UK

Hit quiz show Jeopardy! will set sail for the U.K. this fall, and beloved British TV personality Stephen Fry will host.

“The weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand-new audience,” ITV said Monday.

Production company Whisper North will oversee the limited run of 20 episodes, each of which will run one hour — double the traditional Jeopardy! length of 30 minutes. This new format allows for an extra round of play (Triple Jeopardy?), which will up the financial stakes for participants.

“The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players,” ITV said. “The American classic first came to screens in the U.K. in the 1980s. But now ITV and Stephen Fry are set to bring a modern twist to the culturally iconic game show.”

Fry, who has worked in nearly every conceivable entertainment medium from stage, screen, and radio, to advertising and even video games, said he is an ardent fan of the American gameshow.

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment, said that Fry is the perfect host of this new iteration of Jeopardy!. “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand-new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

What is uncertainty? Answer: Jeopardy!’s current U.S. hosting plans

Stateside, Jeopardy! hosting duties remain a bit more muddled in the wake of famed host Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020. Quiz show superstar Ken Jennings continues splitting time with actress Mayim Bialik. But Jennings dropped a Freudian slip in a recent episode that may have hinted at showrunners’ plans to make him the permanent fixture.

In between rounds, Jennings was chatting with a contestant who had a pet tortoise named ‘Sunday.’ When Ken asked about Sunday’s age (given tortoises can live longer than humans), the contestant said he was about 20 years old.

“So he’s in good health?” Jennings asked. The contestant nodded his head. Jennings then said, “He has decades ahead of him. Sounds great! He could be watching the show in my 30th season. We don’t know.”

Longtime producer Sarah Foss continues to speak of Bialik as a series regular, though.

“Ken will be hosting in January and into February before Mayim comes in to host our High School Reunion tournament,” Foss said in an interview. “Originally, we did think Mayim would come back in January. Her Call Me Kat schedule – it evolved – so she’ll be back a little later than we anticipated. But not for any lack of wanting to have both hosts on the show as much as possible – just scheduling. Mayim is a busy, busy woman! We’re excited to have her back.”