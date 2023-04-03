Brooke Shields on Rumored 1993 Affair with Michael Jackson: ‘We Had a Bond,’ but Dating ‘Never Crossed My Mind’

A new documentary about the life and career of Hollywood actress Brooke Shields launched on streaming service Disney+ today (April 3), called Pretty Baby.

In the two-part documentary, Shields opens up about all sorts of details, including tumultuous relationships that were…and weren’t. An underlying theme of the doc is the hyper-sexualization that Shields and other young starlets face during their rises in Hollywood. With the beauty and the fame and the fortune comes a lot of unwanted attention and strange behavior from others, too.

One of the interesting soundbites from Shields includes a retelling of her “relationship” with pop superstar Michael Jackson. When Shields was just 28 years old and starting to distance herself from constant tabloid attention, Jackson famously told Oprah that he and Shields were dating. Not only was that a lie according to Shields, but she was also dating someone entirely different, which made for an awkward moment.

Now 57, Shields said: “I called him up and I think I said, ‘This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at a normal life. You cannot drag me into crazy town.'”

Jackson apparently just laughed off the call, knowing full-well that they had never dated, or even kissed for that matter.

“There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me and I said, ‘No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend,'” Shields recalled. “I remember the early days when other actresses were after him and he was kind of cute, before the shift. But [dating him] never even crossed my mind.”

Thanks to a 1980 Calvin Klein jeans campaign, Brooke Shields became an instant sex symbol — at just 15 years old

Shields met musician Michael Jackson when she was just 13 years old, and the two became close friends. The actress even delivered a eulogy at the singer’s funeral in 2009, and spoke about the challenges of becoming an adult after child star fame.

“We had a bond,” she said at Jackson’s funeral. “Both of us needed to be adults very early, but when we were together, we were two little kids having fun.”

And who was Shields really dating in 1993 when Jackson lied to Oprah about his love life? None other than Superman, himself, Dean Cain, whom she met in college at Princeton.

Shields eventually met and married screenwriter Chris Henchy in 2001, and became mother to two daughters, Rowan and Grier.

She shared a sweet snap of her daughters on Instagram recently of when they were younger alongside her, saying: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. What an honour and a privilege it is to raise daughters. R&G – your strength inspires me every single day. Happy #internationalwomensday to every single one of you!”