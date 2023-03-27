Brooke Shields Says Ex Andre Agassi Had Trophy-Smashing Meltdown After Her ‘Friends’ Appearance

More than 20 years after her marriage with Olympic tennis player Andre Agassi came to an end, Brooke Shields reflects on the struggles she faced while being with her ex.

During a recent interview with the New Yorker, Shields spoke about Agassi’s reaction to being a guest star during the second season of the hit TV sitcom Friends. She said her ex had a full meltdown over one particular scene. “In the scene, I’m supposed to lick [Matt LeBlanc’s] Joey’s fingers,” she explained. “Because they’re the hands of a genius, and I want to door them, and I’m a nut. He was cute – he was, like, I’ve washed my hands and they’re all clean.’ I was like, ‘I had a mint!’”

Agassi, who was sitting in the audience, had no problem showing his reaction to the scene. “Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out,” Brooke Shields further recalled. “He said, ‘Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.’ I’m like, ‘It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?’”

Brooke Shield then stated that she later learned Andre Agassi had been addicted to crystal meth at that point. She assumed the irrational behavior she had witnessed had something to do with his struggles with the drug. After they came home from the Friends set, Shields said Agassi had a full meltdown about what happened. “[He] smashed all of his trophies,” she disclosed. “Who winds for that? That’s just – don’t!”

Despite the incident, Brooke Shields and Andra Agassi ended up getting married in 1997. However, the former couple ended up calling it quits two years later.

Brooke Shields Reveals How Her Ex Andre Agassi Told Her About His Crystal Meth Addiction

In her memoir There Was a Little Girl, Brooke Shields opened up about how Andre Agassi ended up revealing his crystal meth addiction to her.

“He explained to me that for the first whole part of our relationship, he had been addicted to crystal meth,” Shields wrote in her book, per PEOPLE. “I was the one who had supported him unconditionally when he told me that he was basically bald and had been wearing hairpieces most of his adult life. Why should this have been any different?”

Brooke Shields further explained that she understood addiction due to having an alcoholic mother. However, she wondered why Agassi hadn’t told her earlier on in their relationship. “I was so unbelievably clueless,” Shields admitted. “To this day, I think to myself ‘My God, Brooke. All you’ve seen in your life and you couldn’t pick this up?’”

For his part, Agassi had first publicly opened up about his addiction in his memoir Open.