Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Becomes Emotional While Speaking About Her Father’s Health Condition

Days after Bruce Willis’ family announced the Die Hard star has been diagnosed with rare brain disorder frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his daughter Scout opens up about the situation.

According to Fox News, Bruce Willis’ daughter spoke out about the “cruel” diagnosis in her Instagram Stories. “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed,” Scout admitted. “Yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa.”

Scout’s sisters, Tallulah and Rumer, also shared their support for her and reposted her post on their Instagram accounts. “Second this Scouter,” Tallulah declared. “Feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family.”

Rumer then wrote, “I third this Scouter and [Tallulah] feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio.”

Both Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, and his former wife, Demi Moore, revealed the actor’s recent diagnosis. The latest health situation comes less than a year after it was revealed Willis had been suffering from aphasia.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” Moore stated. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father, and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

Moore also stated that since the family announced Willis’ aphasia diagnosis in Spring 2022, the condition has progressed. They now have a specific diagnosis, which is frontotemporal dementia. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce Willis Stepped Away From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Just after he was diagnosed with aphasia last spring, Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would be taking a break from acting.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues,” Rumer wrote at the time. “And has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Rumer wrote as a result of the diagnosis, Bruce Willis was stepping away from acting. She described acting as “the career that has meant too much” to him. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support.”

Bruce Willis’ family said they are continuing to move forward amid the health issues as a “strong unit.” Rumer went on to add, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”