Bruce Willis’ Ex-Wife Demi Moore Shares Video of Family Singing to Him For His 68th Birthday

Celebrating with the ones he loves, Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore shares a video of the Die Hard star’s family singing to him for his 68th birthday.

In the incredibly sweet video, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters Rumor, Scout, and Tallulah are singing to their father and cheering him on. “Happy birthday, BW!” Moore declared in the post. “So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them.”

The touching family gathering comes just a little over a month after it was announced that Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This is notably a rare form of the brain disorder that only accounts for 10 to 20 percent of dementia cases.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” Willis’ family shared on Instagram. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father, and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

The family further explained that since they announced Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia in the spring of 2022, the actor’s condition has progressed. They now have a more specific diagnosis. “Unfortunately challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Speaks on the Struggles She Faces While Her Husband Battles Rare Form of Dementia

Along with Moore, Willis’ current wife Emma also took to Instagram to share a special video on his birthday. “So today is my husband’s birthday,” she shares in the video. “I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose.”

Emma then shared that she believes it’s best for everyone to see all sides of the experience. “I always get this message, or people always telling me that, ‘Oh, you’re so strong, I don’t know how to do it.’ I’m not given a chance. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this, so sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Willis’ wife has been very open about the family’s current situation. She has also encouraged others to not chase the actor while he’s out and about with family and friends. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space,” she said. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”