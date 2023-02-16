Bruce Willis’ Family Announces ‘Painful’ Diagnosis in New Health Update

According to Bruce Willis’ family, the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare form of the brain disorder which only accounts for 10 to 20 percent of dementia cases.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Willis, revealed the news via her Instagram account on Thursday. She began the post by thanking fans for the outpouring of love and support her family received following Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis last year.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” the post began. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

The post continues: “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Other members of Bruce’s family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, also posted the same message via their various social media accounts.

Bruce Willis’ condition usually affects a person’s ability to interact with others, speak clearly, and control emotions

According to the Mayo Clinic, “in frontotemporal dementia, portions of these lobes shrink (atrophy). Signs and symptoms vary based on the diagnosis. Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic changes in their personalities. They become socially inappropriate, impulsive or emotionally indifferent. Others may lose the ability to use language properly.”

In March 2022, Bruce’s daughter, Rumer, announced her dad’s initial aphasia diagnosis and subsequent retirement from acting.

She wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters. As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The Instagram post continued, “This is a really challenging time for our family. We are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit. And we wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn”