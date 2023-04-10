Bruce Willis Is ‘So Excited’ To Welcome First Grandchild Into the World

Rumer Willis will soon give Bruce Willis and Demi Moore their first grandchild, and all three of them couldn’t be more excited.

The 34-year-old actress recently gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE where she shared the details about her pregnancy so far and admitted that everyone is over the moon to grow the Willis crew.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“[My parents] are so excited,” she gushed. “My sisters are so excited. And it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point.”

Rumer Willis announced in December that she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas were expecting a child together. The news came a month after the couple shared that they had been secretly dating.

The baby will be joining her close-knit family, which includes her parents, full sisters; Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31; stepmother, Emma Hemming Willis; and stepsisters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 11.

“We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much,” she continued. “I really hope that that is engendered in this child. That’s my favorite thing, laughing with my family.”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are already handing out parenting advice ahead of the birth as well. According to Rumer, their best bit yet is, “You have no control over anything. And just have a lot of grace with yourself.”

Rumer Willis Admits That Pregnancy Has Been a ‘Humbling’ Experience

She’s prepared to take that advice to heart as she journies into parenthood with Thomas, whom she believes is a perfect person to have by her side. Throughout her pregnancy, he has been “so lovely” and he’s “just so excited to be a dad.”

“…[W]e’re both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is,” Willis added. “I could not have asked for a better partner, and he’s going to be such a great dad.”

And Rumer Willis admits that pregnancy has been a “humbling” experience.

“I have so much reverence and respect for women now,” she noted. ” I feel I’ve had an easier time physically than most of my friends.”

“Also, because I’m so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I’m just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]… But, it’s wild,” Rumer continued. “It’s the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of.”