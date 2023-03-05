Bruce Willis’ Wife Asks Public to ‘Give Him His Space’ Following Dementia Diagnosis 

Nearly a month after Bruce Willis’ family announced he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the Die Hard star’s wife Emma is speaking out about others giving her husband his space.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

On Saturday (March 4th), Emma took to Instagram to share her thoughts about other people’s reactions to her husband being out in public after his diagnosis.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out in the world,” she explained. “And just to navigate them safely – even just to get a cup of coffee.”

Bruce Willis’ wife then referenced the actor being photographed while he was getting coffee in Santa Monica, California last week. “I’m just seeing headlines,” Emma stated. “And there’s a video of my husband out getting some coffee with some friends that did a stand-up job with protecting him.”

After pausing the video to calm her emotions, Emma stated it was clear there is still a lot of education that needs to be put forth about Bruce’s condition.

“So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space,” she said. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Asks Videographers to Back Off and Stop Asking the Actor How He’s Doing

Emma then asked the video people to not yell at Bruce and ask him how he is doing. “The woohoo-ing and the yippee ki says… just don’t do it,” Willis’ wife also said. “OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Emma went on to add, “That’s my PSA” before signing off. Tallulah Willis, the youngest of Bruce’s three daughters with his first wife Demi Moore, quickly responded. She praised her stepmom for protecting her father. “I love you so much,” Tallulah stated. “I see you.”

Along with her video, Emma asked for some advice in the post’s caption. “To other caregivers or dementia care [specialists] navigating this world…. Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely?”

Bruce Willis’ latest diagnosis comes nearly a year after he announced he was stepping away from acting. He was previously diagnosed with aphasia. The disorder causes someone to lose the ability to understand or express speech. This is due to brain damage.