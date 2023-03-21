Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Celebrates 14 Years of Marriage With the ‘Die Hard’ Star

Celebrating a love like no other, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma takes to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the Die Hard star on their 14th wedding anniversary.

In the incredibly sweet post, Emma wrote that Tuesday (March 21st) makes 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of her life. She then spoke about another meaning of the special day.

“Woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person’s act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me,” Bruce Willis’ wife shared. She then revealed how she spoke to a friend about her and the actor’s anniversary on Monday. Later on in the day, the friend texted her saying she left a “little something” at the couple’s door.

“It was this sweet bouquet of flowers,” Emma gushed. “With a note that said, ‘Happy Anniversary amongst other things.’ It got me thinking about how hard these types of ‘special occasions’ can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is.”

Bruce Willis’ wife then stated that her “point” is if you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do something. “This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time.”

Bruce Willis Celebrates 14th Anniversary With Emma While Battling With Frontotemporal Dementia

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis is notably celebrating his 14th anniversary with Emma after his family revealed he has frontotemporal dementia. This latest diagnosis came less than a year after the Die Hard star revealed he had aphasia.

Willis’ family revealed in an Instagram post that since his aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, his condition has progressed. They now have a more specific diagnosis, which is frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Weeks following the news, Bruce Willis’ wife has been dealing with critics coming after her. Some have even said she’s looking for “five minutes of fame” amid her husband’s struggles. However, Emma has used the negativity as a way to get the word about her husband’s illness.

“I just saw something about me getting my five minutes, which is great, Which means that you’re listening,” she declared. “So I’m going to take my five minutes, and I’m going to turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”

Emma then said that she’s going to continue raising awareness around FTD as well as for caregivers, who describes as being the “unsung heroes” out there. “And then—and then—I am going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play,” she added.