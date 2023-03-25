Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Celebrates New ‘Community’ that Dementia Diagnosis Created

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, has had to become somewhat of a dementia expert in recent months.

Emma Heming Willis hosted an Instagram live Friday with occupational therapist Teepa Snow, who works as a dementia care specialist. The two women discussed the challenges of receiving a dementia diagnosis, including social stigmas and learned experience.

One topic they also addressed was paparazzi snapping photos of Bruce, which Emma publicly denounced a few weeks ago. On the Instagram chat, Emma clarified her statements, saying she didn’t expect photographers to stop photographing her husband. She just wanted more respect from the photographers.

“People were thinking I was asking for privacy. We weren’t asking for privacy. We were asking for respect of my husband and his disease,” she explained. “I think it just goes to show that there is just so much more education that needs to be about dementia.”

Emma said many people don’t understand what toll the disease takes on a person mentally and physically.

“I guess if you’re not living it or know it, you don’t understand it,” she mused.

Bruce Willis just turned 68 earlier this year

She also said she’s bewildered that dementia touches so many people, and yet we as a society don’t really talk about it much.

“If you could take a look into my messages and my direct messages, honest to God, you would think the whole world has dementia,” Emma shared. “So many people now are coming to me and telling me, and I even have friends now, ‘You know, my grandmother, or my so-and-so had it,’ and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I know?’ We’re not talking about it.”

According to Emma, the hardest aspect of the diagnosis on her end was the isolation she felt.

“I did that to myself for a while of just holing up, and my friendship circle became smaller because it was also very difficult to talk about,” she admitted. “It’s definitely very lonely. Which, the blessing for us to be able to come out with our family’s statement was to be able to have a community, and how beautiful is this community? … Now I have a community of people out there that are willing to help.”

Earlier this month, Emma also suggested that birthdays and milestones feel much harder because Bruce, or anyone with dementia for that matter, can’t understand the significance anymore. “[It is hard] when usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is.”

Willis’ 2023 frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, known as FTD, came on the heels of an aphasia diagnosis the year prior. Aphasia is a neurological disorder that affects an individual’s ability to comprehend or express speech.