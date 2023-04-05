Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Hemming Willis Opens Up About His Relationship With Ex Demi Moore

Emma Hemming Willis is happy that her husband Bruce Willis had a meaningful, loving relationship with Demi Moore in the past.

Emma recently took to her Instagram stories to share a black-and-white throwback photo of Bruce and Demi cuddling up together during their 13-year marriage from 1987 to 2000. In the caption, she praised the duo’s bond and gave them a sweet shoutout.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Yeah. Me too,” she wrote. “I liked them together as well.”

The picture was part of a Bruce Willis birthday tribute reel shared by the account lovefool.99. In the caption, the account moderator shared that their “heart goes out” to Willis’s family as they deal with his recent frontotemporal demetia diagnosis.

“It’s a difficult journey for everyone,” they added.

The post comes as Demi Moore stands alongside Emma as she mourns her husband’s illness and learns to manage life as a caregiver.

Emma and Bruce share two daughters together, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. He and Demi have three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. The entire blended family has stuck by each other since the day they found out about Bruce’s condition.

Demi Moore and Emma Hemming Willis are Working Together to Focus on Bruce Willis’ Health

Emma and Demi first shared the news with fans in a joint Instagram statement on February 16th. They have since dedicated all of their free time to giving Bruce Willis the happiest life possible as his symptoms progress.

“The family is all closer than ever,” an insider told PEOPLE.

The source revealed that Demi has been closeby and helping everyone move forward, and she had been there since his initial aphasia diagnosis which came in 2022.

“The focus for Bruce is to keep him active,” they added. “He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is (sic) exercised.”

Frontotemporal dementia is a rare, incurable condition similar to Alzheimer’s Disease, which causes parts of the frontotemporal to shrink. People may have “dramatic changes in their personalities” and/or lose their ability to speak and communicate properly,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis in March 2022. Because he was suffering from a cognitive decline, he permanently steped away from his Hollywood career. His final project, Assassin, premiered on March 31.