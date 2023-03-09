Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Responds to Reports That Demi Moore Moved In: ‘So Dumb’

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, strongly shut down reports that Demi Moore had moved in with the couple following Bruce’s dementia diagnosis.

“Let’s nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop,” Heming, 44, wrote on her Instagram story. The original (now debunked) headline suggested that ex-wife Moore moved in to hep care for Bruce.

The superstar actor recently received a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his family announced last month. The disorder is a rarer form of dementia that can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.

Heming Willis has also fought off lurid rumors that she’s using the diagnosis as some sort of catapult into fame for herself. On Tuesday, she flipped the script by declaring that the criticism was “great because it means that you’re listening.” She also said she would turn her “five minutes of fame it into 10 minutes” in roder to “advocate for my husband” and raise awareness about FTD.

“And then I’m going to turn my grief and anger and sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play,” she added.

And in yet another post, Heming Willis pleaded with paparazzi to leave her family alone when they go out

“In the spirit of raising awareness around dementia … it’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those ‘exclusives’ of my husband out and about,” she said in the video.

“Just keep your space,” she requested. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking me how he’s doing, the ‘woo-hoo’-ing and the ‘yippy-ki-yays,’ please don’t do it, OK?”

On Feb. 16, multiple members of Willis’ family shared the same social media post: “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

The post continued: “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”