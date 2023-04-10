Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma ‘Wound So Tight’ in New Role as Caretaker

Facing an ailing husband and a deluge of media attention, Bruce Willis’ wife recently admitted she feels “wound so tight” on her social media.

Emma Heming Willis has had to become a professional caretaker in many ways after Bruce’s dementia diagnosis shocked the world. On Instagram, Emma recently revealed that a subtle comment from her daughter changed her perspective on the situation.

“Bruce and his masterful mic-drop-one-liners. He would say, ‘He just can’t get out of his own way.’ I never really understood what it meant until it hit me in the face the other day,” she explained. “It’s me. I can’t get out of my own way.”

She added: “I plan, organize, look after everyone and I still rarely make time for me. The kicker came from Evelyn a few days ago when she said, ‘Mom, you need to get out and touch the grass.’ Spoken like her father’s child. I knew what she meant. I feel wound so tight that she sees it. They all feel it. How is that serving anyone.”

So in an attempt to follow through on that sage advice and take better care of herself, Emma went for a solo hike to let off some steam.

“Today I made time to do something I used to love doing – a 30 min hike and it made all difference,” she revealed. “They are giving me the permission, almost begging me to make time for myself and I need to shhhh, listen and just go.”

Bruce Willis suffers from a rare form of dementia called FTD, which can cause confusion and emotional outbursts in patients

The family initially revealed Bruce’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February, roughly one year after receiving an aphasia diagnosis.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” a statement from Willis’ family said at the time. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Since the massive health reveal this year, Emma’s social media presence has transformed into a support center for she and her husband’s new reality. In one such post, Emma chided paparazzi and fans for sometimes over-aggressively approaching Bruce.

At the time, Emma said, “If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee.”

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” she continued in her video. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking me how he’s doing, the ‘woo-hoo’-ing and the ‘yippy-ki-yays,’ please don’t do it, OK?”