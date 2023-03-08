Bruce Willis’ Wife Fires Back After Claims She’s Getting Her ‘Five Minutes’ From Husband’s Diagnosis

Emma Hemming Willis is firing back at the trolls who are claiming she’s getting her “five minutes” of fame from Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis.

The former model has been in the limelight since announcing Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia earlier this month, which has apparently made her the victim of online bullying with people claiming she’s using his misfortune as a means of getting attention. So today, she sat down to record an Instagram video and set the record straight.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I just saw something about me getting my five minutes, which is great, Which means that you’re listening,” she said, sternly. “So I’m going to take my five minutes, and I’m going to turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”

“And while I’m at it, I’m going to raise awareness around FTD and for caregivers, who are our unsung heroes out there. And then—and then—I am going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

Emma Hemming Asks the Paparazzi to Keep Their ‘Space’

Hemming has been supporting Bruce Willis as he battles progressing symptoms of his disease, which is similar to Alzheimer’s, both privately and publicly.

As a source told PEOPLE, she has been diligently helping her and Willis’ young daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, create lasting memories with their father. She and the rest of his family have also been focusing on Willis’ well-being by filling his days with activities that keep “his body and brain exercised.”

All the while, Emma Hemming has been dealing with intrusive fans and journalists. Most recently, she took to Instagram and asked the press to keep their “space” when Bruce Willis leaves his house. The post came after someone approached the actor while he was sitting with friends at a coffee shop.

In another post, Hemming calmly sent a plea to the members of the paparazzi who are trying to land a story.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” Hemming continued. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space.”