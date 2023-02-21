Bruce Willis’ Wife Hopes to Give Daughters ‘The Best Memories’ Amid Dementia Struggles

After learning that Bruce Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia, his family is doing everything they can to make the best out of the time he has left.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, a source close to the actor opened up about his situation now that he has a formal diagnosis about a year after he initially learned he had Apashia. According to them, his family is focused on giving him a happy and comfortable life. And his wife is ensuring that his two youngest daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, spend as much quality time with him as possible.

“The family is all closer than ever,” the person shared. “[His wife] wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Bruce shares Mabel and Evelyn with Emma Hemming Willis, whom he married in 2009. He also has three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with his ex-wife of 13 years, Demi Moore.

As the person noted, everyone, including Moore, has been diligently by Willis’ side over the past year and even more so since the new diagnosis.

“The focus for Bruce is to keep him active,” they continued. “He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is (sic) exercised.”

Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia

Emma Hemming Willis and Demi Moore both shared Bruce Willis’ health update on their respective Instagram accounts last week.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” they wrote. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father, and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” they added.

Frontotemporal dementia is a rare condition that is similar to Alzheimer’s Disease. The disorder causes parts of the frontotemporal to shrink. As a result, people may have “dramatic changes in their personalities” and/or lose their ability to speak and communicate properly, according to Mayo Clinic.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the post continues. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Rumer Willis shared her father’s original diagnosis last March on Instagram. At the time, he was suffering from a cognitive decline that caused him to permanently step away from his on-screen career.