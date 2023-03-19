Bruce Willis’ Wife Offers Teary-Eyed Tribute To Husband On His Birthday

Bruce Willis turns 68 years old on Sunday and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, is having her emotions run high. As you may know, Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a debilitating form of dementia. Heming Willis has been sharing updates with fans on her Instagram account.

While she’s been putting on a brave face, Sunday saw Heming Willis break down a bit in her video message. “So today is my husband’s birthday,” Heming Willis said. “I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Does Her Best To Put On A Brave Face In Midst Of Diagnosis

Heming Willis admits that it’s been a strain to put on a brave face in the midst of her husband’s diagnosis, Deadline reports.

“I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this,” she said. “(And) I always get this message, or people always tell me that ‘Oh, you’re so strong, I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this, so sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Heming Willis said that her emotions swelled while she was putting together an Instagram reel celebrating Bruce Willis’ birthday.

“I don’t know why I do that to myself because the videos are like a knife in my heart,” she admitted to fans. “But as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband — don’t cry, Emma — but it means so much to me, so thank you.”

Emma Heming Willis Shuts Down Rumors About Demi Moore Moving Into Her Home

Meanwhile, Heming Willis has been busy shutting down rumors that Demi Moore was moving into her and Bruce’s home. “Let’s nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop,” Heming Willis, 44, wrote on her Instagram story. She’s also been busy putting down rumors or innuendos that she’s using her husband’s illness to rise above and get her own five minutes of fame.

She was not going to sit around and take the criticism sitting down. Heming Willis called the criticism she’s receiving as “great because it means that you’re listening.” She adds that she would turn her “five minutes of fame it into 10 minutes” so she could “advocate for my husband” and raise awareness.