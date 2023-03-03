Bruce Willis’ Wife Posts Sweet Memory of Husband: ‘I’m in Love with Him’

Emming Heming is soaking up all of her time and memories with her husband Bruce Willis amid his struggle with frontotemporal dementia.

The former model recently found a new Instagram feature that allows users to watch or view old posts at random, and she had to share one heartwarming video she rediscovered this week with her followers.

The post, which is a year old, is a video that captured Willis’ immense respect and pride for his wife’s skincare brand, Cocobaba, as he praised one of her recent successes.

“What’s this new Memory thingy on IG!?” she wrote in her stories.

“Omg, my biggest fan. I’m in love with him,” Heming added as the video played out.

Emma Heming Shares Details on Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming announced Bruce Willis’ heartbreaking diagnosis in a shared statement with Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, on Feb. 16. In it, she explained that his Aspasia, which was discovered in 2022, had worsened and he is now dealing with the rare form of dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” she wrote.

According to Mayo Clinic, Willis’ condition, which causes parts of the frontotemporal to shrink, is similar to Alzheimer’s Disease. And along with communication difficulties, the actor may also suffer from “dramatic changes” in his personality as his symptoms progress.

While Bruce Willis is in the early stages of the diagnosis, his family is doing everything they can to create new and lasting memories with him.

Bruce Willis’ Family is ‘Close Than Ever’

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that Heming, Moore, and Willis’ children are a united front, despite their heartache.

“The family is all closer than ever,” the source revealed.

Willis shares three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Moore and two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Heming. All of them have been by his side as much as possible, and they’re doing their best to keep him healthy.

“The focus for Bruce is to keep him active,” they added. “He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is (sic) exercised.”

Heming is also dedicated to ensuring her young daughters grow up with fond memories of their father.

“Emma wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad,” the source continued. “She wants them to have the best memories of him.”