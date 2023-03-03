Bryce Dallas Howard Posts Adorable Throwback Pictures for Dad Ron Howard’s Birthday

To mark her father, Ron Howard’s 69th birthday, Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures. On Wednesday, March 1st, the 42-year-old actress and director commemorated her father’s birthday through the compilation of nostalgic photos.

“Daddio, you are my best friend — always have been, always will be,” she wrote alongside the images. “I love you. Happy Birthday.” The series of photos started off with a shot capturing Ron beaming as his daughter, not yet aged three years old, perched on his lap. Bryce added her own captions to each photo in order to provide more context for her followers.

“1983 Daddio holds an almost 2-year-old BDH in his arms as she rests on his lap,” she wrote in the first caption. “Ron wears a light blue t-shirt, bringing out both his and BDH’s matching eye color.”

The subsequent photo, featuring Bryce in her older years with her dad as he recites a storybook to her, was captioned, “A bedtime candid from 1987. Ron (right) and BDH (left) sit on the floor, leaning against a bed as Ron reads BDH a book.”

Ron Howard pays tribute right back for his daughter’s birthday

In a remarkable twist of fate, Bryce’s birthday is just the day after her dad’s – thus he paid it forward and posted an Instagram post to show his love for her.”It’s been one of THE joys of our lives to witness ⁦‪@BryceDHoward‬⁩ grow into the woman, mother, wife & consummate show biz pro that she is,” Ron Howard wrote. “Ever evolving she’s somehow personally ambitious & generous & loving all at once.”

For his photo, Ron chose to go with a nostalgic nod to her childhood by posting an adorable picture of Bryce snoozing as a little girl while cuddling up close with the popular 80s plush toy, My Pet Monster. “#HappyBirthdayBryce. U make us grateful & proud,” he continued. “Cheryl [his long-time wife] & I & the rest of the family can’t wait to where else your journey takes. We’re with you all the way!”

Howard made recently made waves when she spoke out about the pay disparity between herself and co-star Chris Pratt. In 2018, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released. It was reported that Howard was being paid $8 million for it and her male co-star was making $10 million.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said,” Howard told Insider. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic [World], it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Bryce Dallas Howard is following in the footsteps of her director father, Ron Howard. She has directed episodes of the Stars Wars tv shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She’s also set to helm the upcoming remake of the 80s classic, Flight of the Navigator.