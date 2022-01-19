‘Bull’ Celebrates the Journey So Far as It Prepares for Final Episodes

Bull honors six seasons worth of memorable legal cases in a video promoting the last episodes of its final season.

“6 seasons,” the series’s Instagram captioned a post. “1 incredible ride. The final season of [Bull] continues with a new episode this Thursday.” The caption accompanied a video which featured callbacks to the show’s entire run. It ends with the lead character Dr. Jason Bull saying he couldn’t have done it without his team, before panning out to show the entire cast.

One commenter wrote: “This was inevitable due to Benny leaving and the way they have been winding down some of the characters to go their own way. Will be sad not to get another season but looking forward to any new projects.”

“I am devastated,” wrote another. “One of my favorite shows with one of my favorite actors. Guess it’s true all good things must come to an end. Great cast, great chemistry. Can’t wait for Michael’s next show.”

Unfortunately, the series’s cancellation was announced recently, amid controversy surrounding the show.

In 2018, actress Eliza Dushku reportedly received a settlement of $9.5 million after accusing Weatherly of sexual assault. Dushku was let go instead of completing her six season contract with the show. Additionally, showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez left due to an internal investigation.

Bull: What the Network Said About the Shocking Cancellation

After the news of Bull’s cancellation went public, CBS issued a statement responding to the news.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the statement read. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast […] the incredible creative team[…] and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Shortly after, Weatherly himself took to Twitter. The actor shared his take on what happened, indicating that the decision was as a result of creative choices, not because of the allegations.

“Hello, all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” explained Weatherly. “It has been an honor to work with the talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

The remainder of season six will air on CBS Thursdays at 10 p.m. eastern.