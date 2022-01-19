‘Bull’ Ending After Season 6 at CBS

On Tuesday (January 18th), Michael Weatherly took to his Twitter account to announce that the current sixth season will be the last season for his hit legal drama Bull.

“It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull,” Weatherly declared. “But after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. ”

and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family! 2/2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 18, 2022

Weatherly also stated that it has been an honor for him to work with the talented cast, as well as the writing and producing team, of the show. “Stay tuned for a big series finish… thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

CBS Confirms the News About ‘Bull’

CBS also confirmed with Deadline that news that the show was officially ending. The network issued a statement, “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner. With its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television.”

CBS thanked Bull’s cast as well as the creative team. “We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Deadline goes on to add that there are 12 remaining episodes for the sixth and final season. Bull’s finale is set to air in May.

‘Bull’ Production Had Some Controversary Through the Years

The news about the show’s fate comes just after showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and cast member Freddy Rodriguez left last season after a reported workplace investigation.

Weatherly also dealt with his own controversy after being accused of sexually harassing former Bull co-star Eliza Dushku. She stated a few months ago, “I suffered near-constant sexual harassment from my co-star. The was beyond anything I had experienced in my 30-year career.”

While she did not say who it was specifically, Weatherly was accused of sexually harassing Dushku on the Bull set. She eventually received $9.5 million through her settlement with CBS after she was fired for speaking out about the situation.

Speaking about the harassment, Dushku stated that her harasser would smell her, as well as look her up and down. “Off script, in front of about 100 crew members and cast members. He once said that he would take me to his ‘rape’ van and use lube and long phallic things on me. And take me over his knee and spank me like a little girl.”

When Dushku eventually told the Bull star to stop with the comments, he texted CBS Studio’s head. She was fired the next day. The actress went on to explain that she was silenced by the “arbitration clause” in her contract.