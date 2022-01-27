‘Bull’ Star Geneva Carr Reflects on ‘6 Years of Television’ With Michael Weatherly

As their time on the CBS show Bull is winding down, actress Geneva Carr is looking fondly back upon her time on the drama.

In case you missed the news, then lead actor Michael Weatherly, who played Dr. Jason Bull on the show, has decided to end his time there. He’s going to pursue other creative opportunities in his career.

Carr, who has played Marissa Morgan throughout the show’s entire run, shared a photo on her Instagram account. Make sure to catch what the actress wrote along with her picture of her and Weatherly together.

‘Bull’ Fans Offer Their Thoughts After Seeing Snap With Carr, Weatherly

How did the fans react to this photo? Overwhelmingly positive, which is good to see for a show like Bull that will be leaving the CBS primetime lineup.

One fan writes: “BFF. Hope you both get to work together again in the future.” Another one writes: “I adore you both.” This Bull fan addresses comments to both actors: “He has been fun to watch. Actually both of you.”

This one states: “All wrapped up warm Geneva with fabulous Michael by your side….love you both….” We wrap up this look at fans’ comments with this one: “So sad to see this end but I’m so glad it happened! Y’all deserve the best, I can’t wait to see what you all do next”.

Seriers Actually Was First Long One For Weatherly After His ‘NCIS’ Tour

So, the show that was somewhat based on the life of Dr. Phil McGraw, who was an adviser on the drama, will end sometime this spring. Bull was the first long series for Michael Weatherly to be a part of since his time on NCIS.

This news about Weatherly’s show ending might spark some fans’ speculation on if Tony DiNozzo will appear once again. That was the actor’s character on NCIS before he left that show.

In an earlier Instagram post, she writes: “ImpossiBULL to put into words what this show, these people, this experience has meant. And we’ve been blessed with the absolute BEST.”

Carr also adds this note, too: “Beyond grateful to each and every member of our dazzling team. And a heartfelt thank you to the people who tuned in each week to go on this ride with us. We did it all for you.”

There is no word from her about what lies ahead for the actress. But her time on Bull has given her some solid work on primetime TV for six seasons. We will have to wait and see about both of these stars and their futures.