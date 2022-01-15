‘Bull’ Goes to the Court Room in New Photo

If you’re a fan of the hit series Bull, we’ve got an inside scoop for the brand new episode that premiered on Thursday.

There’s no question that Bull is a popular crime drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw. In the show, the ultimate puppet master combines psychology, intuition, and high-tech data to learn courtroom facts. Dr. Jason Bull is played by actor Michael Weatherly. Not only is Weatherly known for his role in Bull, but he also stars in a few other shows. For instance, you can catch him on NCIS as Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

However, Weatherly’s most recent show is, in fact, Bull. And it airs on Thursdays at 10/9c. One day ago, @bullcbs shared a surprise for this week’s episode with their Instagram followers. And it may or may not include a courtroom. Find out what went down below.

In the caption of the post, @bullcbs said, “Let’s get serious — tonight’s all-NEW episode of #Bull airs at 10/9c. We’ll see you in the courtroom.”

That’s right, Outsiders! You can watch Michael Weatherly and the rest of the cast make their way to the courtroom in this new episode. If you haven’t seen it yet, what do you think will go down?

Additionally, the comments are blowing up with a little bit of excitement and confusion. For example, one user said, “Ok, listen up Bull you’re clearly not hearing Marissa so rethink your approach PLEASE.”

Another person shared her comment with some humor. “Hopefully not too serious.”

Then another fan expressed her concerns for future episodes. “Just saw S5 E1. What have you done?!” they said. “Here’s hoping it was a one-off and E2 is better!”

How Michael Weatherly Feels About the Bull Series

Five years ago, Michael Weatherly sat down with the CBS Morning Show and discussed his role on Bull.

In the interview, Weatherly compared his role to the world we live in now. He said, “We now live in a world where transparency, like it or not, is with Russian hackers and everything.”

He also mentioned what sparked his interest in playing the character.

“The big takeaway from me playing the part is that he’s a very compassionate guy who emotionally plugs into people,” Weatherly added. “It actually surprised me when we were doing a scene. I started having tears in my eyes working with this kid, and I thought Bull is more interesting than I pictured him to be.”

Checking In With the Shows Fans

Earlier today, the show’s Instagram account checked in with fans. In the post, Marissa is standing in a room with Bull peeking through the door. It almost looks like she’s annoyed with him, but what do you think?

The caption said, “Just checking in — have you seen last night’s nail-biter episode of #Bull? We’ve got you covered. Link in bio.”