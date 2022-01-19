‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Shares Statement Addressing Show’s End

While speaking out about his legal drama Bull officially ending with six seasons, Michael Weatherly declared it was a privilege to play the main character of the series.

In a post on Twitter, Weatherly declared that after six seasons of incredible storylines, he has decided that it’s time to pursue new creative challenges. He is bringing Dr. Jason Bull’s story to a close. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama.”

and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family! 2/2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 18, 2022

Weatherly went on to add that viewers should stay tuned for a big series finish. “Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Fans took to the social media platform to share their appreciation for the show. “So glad it is your decision to go out on top,” one fan declared to Weatherly. “Bull has had a great run. I have enjoyed watching your acting talents for many years and I will be here for your next endeavor. Best of luck Michael.”

Another Bull fan shared, “Brilliant run, Michael! I know whatever you put your mind and heart into will be a great success. Onward!”

Bull first premiered in September 2016. The show follows the employee of Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC), a jury consulting firm. Weatherly’s character is a psychologist who holds three Ph.D.’s in psychology. He also owns and operates TAC. Starring alongside Weatherly in the series is Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, and Yara Martinez. It was created by Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio.

Michael Weatherly Opens Up About His Role on ‘Bull’

During a 2019 interview with Hey U Guys, Michael Weatherly opened up about his role as Dr. Jason Bull. “At the very end of Season 1, I took the opportunity to flip the character. The showrunner Glenn Gordon Carson really wanted to flip Bull and that’s when the drinking too much, eat too much, and isolating himself came in.”

Weatherly then spoke about how his Bull character started compartmentalizing which led to disaster. “When we look at the world we live in today, everyone is in those silos of information and political beliefs. The show speaks to that very much.”

Weatherly also declared that Bull is a vastly under-appreciated series in terms of critical appraisal of it. “Which is great because there’s nothing better than an underdog!”

Weatherly goes on to add that Bull is “this great lens” on society. “We’ve gone away from the screens and all the technology and the deep dives of Twitter and Facebook and social media aspect of the season 1 of the show, which was very caught up in the information age and the technology, and now it’s much more about these social themes.”