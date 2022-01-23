‘Bull’ Star Geneva Carr Opens Up About Show Coming to an End: ‘Beyond Grateful’

Following the announcement that her hit series Bull will officially end with six seasons, Geneva Carr took to her Instagram account to share a special message to fans about the show’s news.

“ImpossiBULL to put into words what this show, these people, this experience has meant,” the Bull actress stated in her post. She also declared that it takes a dedicated team of professionals to make a television series. “And we’ve been blessed with the absolute BEST.”

The Bull actress explained that she has learned so much and met so many incredibly while on the hit series. “Beyond grateful to each and every member of our dazzling team. And a heartfelt thank you to the people who tuned in each week to go on this ride with us. We did it all for you.”

As previously reported, Bull star Michael Weatherly announced on Twitter that the show would be ending, with the show’s sixth season being its last. “It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull. But after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close.”

The Bull actor wrote that it has been an honor for him to work with the talented cast, as well as the writing and producing team, of the show. “Stay tuned for a big series finish… thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Geneva Carr Reveals That Her ‘Bull’ Castmate Michael Weatherly Gives the Best Advice

In a 2016 interview with Parade, Geneva Carr, who plays Marissa Morgan, opened up about how Bull co-star Michael Weatherly has given her the best advice. “I call him my guru now. I can’t call him my boss, I can’t even call him my colleague. He is always giving me advice.”

The Bull actress also recalled the best advice Weatherly ever gave her, which was the first couple of days of shooting the series. “I was nervous and scared that they were going to replace me. Or the director was not going to like me. Michael said, ‘I’m going to give you the best advice that I was ever given. Marissa Morgan is you. The more you let yourself be that person and don’t layer into it, and don’t ask but find her in you, the more we will believe. Because TV audiences see the truth.”

The Bull castmate went on to add that Weatherly’s a “genius” to act with because he’s the most giving actor. “He’s so present. Whatever you’re feeling, he’s going to respond to. He’s the ultimate professional.”