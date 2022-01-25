‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Looks Back on ‘Moment in Time’ That Was ‘Funny on So Many Levels’

Bull star Michael Weatherly shared a hilarious moment with his social media followers.

On January 25, the CBS star posted a YouTube video from his new channel. It is a comedic scene in French. You’ll just have to see it to believe it.

“A moment in time, so funny on so many levels, shared with mon ami mimi,” he captioned the clip.

The video entitled “Madame et Monsieur” was first shared back in March of 2021. But clearly, he can’t forget the hilarity that ensued when he filmed it. Fans seemed to agree even though the majority can’t understand it with the language barrier. His Twitter comments section even asked for more funny videos. Hopefully, he’ll make more in the future.

A moment in time, so funny on so many levels, shared with mon ami mimi : https://t.co/NM6M7VA4JZ — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 25, 2022

‘Bull’ Coming to an End

Bull will be coming to an end during its sixth and final season. It came as quite the shock to fans of the hit CBS legal procedural. Michael Weatherly made the big announcement on Twitter.

“It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull. But after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he wrote. Weatherly added that it has been an honor to work with such a talented cast and crew. “Stay tuned for a big series finish… thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Geneva Carr released a statement regarding the show’s conclusion.

“ImpossiBULL to put into words what this show, these people, this experience has meant. It takes a dedicated team of professionals to make a 📺 show,” she added. “And we’ve been blessed with the absolute BEST. I’ve learned so much, met so many incredible people on this journey. Beyond grateful to each and every member of our dazzling team. And a heartfelt thank you to the people who tuned in each week to go on this ride with us. We did it all for you.”

CBS also issued a statement in response to the big announcement. It noted that over the six seasons it has been a “ratings winner” and that it has given a new point of view on the judicial process. The trial analysis plotline was never seen on television until this series.

“We extend our thanks to the talented cast […] the incredible creative team[…] and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite,” they wrote.